MGI brand ambassador Avik Anwar creates history once again

Avik Anwar kept his streak of breaking boundaries when he conquered yet another championship in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Avik also made history by becoming the first Bangladeshi to win a solo endurance race.

He was also the winning champion of the NGK Pro Car Championship in Dubai last year.

Meghna Group of Industries (MGI), in a press release, said the company is proud to have partnered with a talented and competitive racer that competed in two back-to-back solo 50-minute endurance races and emerged victorious.

"His perseverance and talent have proven to the world that, when he puts his mind to something, nothing can stop him," the company said.