MetLife launches paperless recruitment process

TBS Report
04 July, 2021, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2021, 07:58 pm

Candidates can apply online, complete their training, and digitally sign their contracts to start their career

TBS Report
04 July, 2021, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2021, 07:58 pm
MetLife Bangladesh has recently enabled the insurance industry's first-ever, completely paperless, agent recruitment process through its dedicated platform MetLife Agent Recruitment Solution.

Through the end-to-end digital and paperless agent recruitment process, candidates can apply online, complete their training, and digitally sign their contracts to start their career as MetLife's insurance agents.

This fast and convenient process does not require the candidates to visit MetLife offices physically to submit their papers. 

Once on boarded, the new agents can get the required mentorship through experienced agents and start reaching out to customers through MetLife's digital sales tools.

MetLife serves over 1 million customers in Bangladesh with more than 17,000 agents.

Commenting on the fully digital recruitment process, MetLife Bangladesh CEO Ala Ahmad said, "During the Covid-19 crisis, we see more people are becoming interested in alternative career options, while at the same time, having the ability to operate virtually is now a core requirement for any people-focused organisation. As the leading insurance company in Bangladesh, MetLife is pioneering the transformation of insurance services, and this digitalisation of recruitment process will create even greater convenience for candidates to become successful agents."

Interested candidates can visit this link for more information: https://www.metlife.com.bd/be-a-metlifer/

