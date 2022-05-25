Mercantile Bank signs participation agreement with Bangladesh Bank

Corporates

TBS Report
25 May, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2022, 09:22 pm

Related News

Mercantile Bank signs participation agreement with Bangladesh Bank

TBS Report
25 May, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2022, 09:22 pm
Mercantile Bank signs participation agreement with Bangladesh Bank

Mercantile Bank Limited recently signed a participation agreement with Bangladesh Bank to avail refinance fund under 'Supporting Post Covid-19 Small Scale Employment Creation Project (SPCSSECP)'. 

Abu Farah Md Nasser, deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank was the chief guest and Dong Dong Zhang, principal financial sector specialist of ADB was the special guest at the signing ceremony, reads a press release. 

Nurun Nahar, executive director of Bangladesh Bank and Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of Mercantile Bank Limited signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations. 

Under this agreement, Mercantile Bank will distribute the fund of SPCSSECP programme to the returning migrant workers, unemployed or underemployed youth, rural and women entrepreneurs at a lower interest rate. 

Md Jaker Hossaain, GM of SME and Special Programme Department and Rozina Akter Mustafi, DGM & deputy project director from Bangladesh Bank and Adil Raihan, DMD & CSBO, CFO Tapash Chandra Paul, and Mohammad Faruque Ahmmed, head of SME

Financing Division of Mercantile Bank Limited and other high officials from both the institutions were also present on the occasion. 
 

Mercantile Bank Ltd

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Psycure has received various awards for their extraordinary contributions to promoting Sustainable Development Goals. Photo: Courtesy

Psycure: Meet the organisation serving the underserved university students (and beyond) with mental healthcare 

12h | Panorama
Underlying problems such as school dropouts need to be addressed first before taking a legal route to stop child labour. Photo: Reuters

‘Child labour in a country like Bangladesh is primarily a development issue, not so much of enforcement’

13h | Panorama
The balcony railings of the Boro Sardar Bari in Sonargaon. Made of cast iron, these railings feature vertical posts with intricate designs on top. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The evolution of railing and grille designs

1d | Habitat
A Russian army service member fires a howitzer during drills at the Kuzminsky range in the southern Rostov region, Russia January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov/File Photo

3 months of Ukraine war : Miscalculations, resistance and redirected focus

1d | Analysis

More Videos from TBS

Where the people have more weapons than military

Where the people have more weapons than military

48m | Videos
Govt plans to amnesty in the offing to bring back laundered money to meet dollar crises

Govt plans to amnesty in the offing to bring back laundered money to meet dollar crises

3h | Videos
Poet Nazrul Islam’s 123rd birth anniversary observed

Poet Nazrul Islam’s 123rd birth anniversary observed

3h | Videos
Soaring commodity prices put pressure on budget

Soaring commodity prices put pressure on budget

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

3
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

4
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

5
Illustration: TBS
Banking

Let taka slide

6
Photo: Collected
Industry

Spanish recycled cotton producer opens new facility in Bangladesh