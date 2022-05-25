Mercantile Bank signs participation agreement with Bangladesh Bank

Mercantile Bank Limited recently signed a participation agreement with Bangladesh Bank to avail refinance fund under 'Supporting Post Covid-19 Small Scale Employment Creation Project (SPCSSECP)'.

Abu Farah Md Nasser, deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank was the chief guest and Dong Dong Zhang, principal financial sector specialist of ADB was the special guest at the signing ceremony, reads a press release.

Nurun Nahar, executive director of Bangladesh Bank and Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of Mercantile Bank Limited signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Under this agreement, Mercantile Bank will distribute the fund of SPCSSECP programme to the returning migrant workers, unemployed or underemployed youth, rural and women entrepreneurs at a lower interest rate.

Md Jaker Hossaain, GM of SME and Special Programme Department and Rozina Akter Mustafi, DGM & deputy project director from Bangladesh Bank and Adil Raihan, DMD & CSBO, CFO Tapash Chandra Paul, and Mohammad Faruque Ahmmed, head of SME

Financing Division of Mercantile Bank Limited and other high officials from both the institutions were also present on the occasion.

