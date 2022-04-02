LG Electronics signs contract agreement with Global Brand, DAE

Corporates

TBS Report
02 April, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2022, 01:00 pm

Related News

LG Electronics signs contract agreement with Global Brand, DAE

This project will modernize the Agricultural Industry of Bangladesh by providing continuous support and service to rural farmers with the help of a central management solution

TBS Report
02 April, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2022, 01:00 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

LG Electronics is to provide LED Outdoor Information Display (ID) boards across all 64 districts in Bangladesh in order to aid farmers through the virtues of digital communication. An MoU agreement, signed between LG Electronics, Global Brand and the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), recently established the approval for this project at a city hotel, reads a press release. 

During the ceremony, LG Electronics presented its vision to create a smart city in Bangladesh with its latest digital signage technology. In addition, they presented their outdoor LED technology, which is designed to ensure least power consumption, maximum viewing angles, better color temperature, dust and waterproof technology for this historic project.

This project will modernize the Agricultural Industry of Bangladesh by providing continuous support and service to rural farmers with the help of a central management solution.  

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by Dr. Md. Shah Kamal Khan, Project Director, Md. Hasan Imam, Technical Officer, Agro-Meteorological Information Systems Development (1st revised) Project, Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), Abdul Fattah, Chairman, Global Brand Pvt. Ltd., Peter Ko, Managing Director, Rabiul Awal, Product Manager, LG Electronics in Bangladesh, Anupam Saha, Assistant General Manager, Global Pvt Ltd and Asif Karim, Assistant General Manager, Global Pvt. Ltd along with other prominent representatives from the three organizations. 

Peter Ko, Managing Director, LG Electronics in Bangladesh said, "Agriculture, is unarguably, the most important sector for the economy of Bangladesh. Development in this sector is crucial for future progress. At LG, we are glad to provide such first-of-its-kind Information Display products & solutions to help farmers in rural areas." 

Rabiul Awal, Product Manager, LG Electronics in Bangladesh said, "Since 2019 LG Electronics has been working in Bangladesh with its complete line up of Information Display products, with a Smart City concept, and this project is just the beginning of this visionary plan."     

Dr. Md. Shah Kamal Khan, Project Director, Agro-Meteorological Information Systems Development (1st revised) Project, Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) said, "Digital display boards are going to be placed in all 64 districts and in the headquarter of the Department of Agricultural Extension under AMISDP. These smart devices will play a vital role in the dissemination of Agro-meteorological advisories, essential messages and information to the farmers and stakeholders. It will contribute greatly to develop the agricultural sector of Bangladesh."   

Abdul Fattah, Chairman, Global Brand Pvt Ltd said, "Global Brand Pvt. Ltd. has been working since 1996 as the leading ICT product distribution and solution provider in Bangladesh. In its long journey, Global Brand Pvt. Ltd. has ensured quality products, services and support by establishing customers' trust and satisfaction. We take pride in saying that LG is the first company we signed with, as a distribution company. Now LG is able to win the DAE's trust and confidence on their premium Outdoor LED Displays for DAE's nationwide LED Display project. LG has given tremendous efforts to win us this project. For this, Global Brand is grateful to both LG Electronics, and the customers who have created the opportunity for us to be a part of this historic project."

 

LG / Global Brand / Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

While Bangladesh abstained from voting in the first UNGA resolution on Ukraine, it voted in favour in the second one. Photo: Reuters

How is Bangladesh handling the Ukraine crisis?

3h | Panorama
Although Abdullah Babul, Nanna Miya&#039;s nephew and successor (pictured) did not disclose the current cook’s name, he said that they were all taught by Haji Nanna himself. Photo: Noor A Alam

From serving polao on mats to becoming a beloved local brand: The story of Haji Nanna Biryani

1d | Panorama
Imran Khan: Back to the pavilion?

Imran Khan: Back to the pavilion?

1d | Analysis
Fishermen, at the Meghna River bank in Lakshmipur, have rediscovered their fishing life with the use of solar power. Their boats are now equipped with high-powered lights, smartphones and other electric products which made fishing easier during night hours. Photo: TBS

How solar power changed the life of Meghna fishermen

1d | Bangladesh

More Videos from TBS

Bruce Willis to retire after diagnosed with Aphasia

Bruce Willis to retire after diagnosed with Aphasia

2h | Videos
Floating bridge in Satkhira's Pratapnagar to the rescue

Floating bridge in Satkhira's Pratapnagar to the rescue

2h | Videos
Mosharraf Karim: I acted in Jatra Pala back in school days

Mosharraf Karim: I acted in Jatra Pala back in school days

2h | Videos
Shubodh's graffiti reappears on Dhaka streets

Shubodh's graffiti reappears on Dhaka streets

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

2
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

3
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online

4
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release

5
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

6
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh