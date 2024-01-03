RANGS eMART Brings world's largest “LG 97-inch G2 OLED evo Gallery Edition” TV

This is the first time RANGS eMART has brought the world's largest and premium "LG 97-inch G2 OLED evo Gallery Edition TV" to Bangladesh.

LG's new OLED TV was unveiled at the RANGS eMART Gulshan showroom on Tuesday (January 2, 2024).

The event was inaugurated by the Managing Director of LG Peter Ko, the Divisional Director of RANGS eMART Yamin Sharif Chowdhury and Head of Sales and Product Md Rashedul Islam. Also, senior officials of RANGS eMART and LG were present.

LG's OLED Gallery Edition TV is technically very advanced. Picture quality looks vibrant due to its combination of deep blacks and vibrant colours.

You can enjoy every picture perfectly and transparently on the big screen of this 97-inch TV with 4K UHD resolution.

Its High Dynamic Range (HDR) feature gives you a vivid picture experience.

It has smart TV features to enjoy all streaming services, apps and online content very easily.

Its state-of-the-art built-in Dolby AtmosⓇ** feature provides a clear sound for the ultimate home theatre experience.

It is equipped with enough HDMI and other ports to connect your gaming console, Blu-ray player and other necessary equipment.

Also, this television will bring a modern and stylish look to your home interior due to its slim and attractive design.

The Korean premium brand "LG 97-inch G2 OLED evo Gallery Edition TV" is available exclusively at RANGS eMART showrooms.