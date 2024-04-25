LG Bangladesh launches new industrial air conditioning system

LG Electronics Bangladesh launched a new industrial air conditioning system-- Multi V i Air Solution with Al technology.

The multinational electronics giant inaugurated the new products through a launching ceremony held on Thursday (25 April) at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in Dhaka.

Peter Ko, managing director of LG Electronics Bangladesh, Justin, product director of LG Electronics Singapore, and Heon Lee from the Asia Air Solutions Sales Engineering Team, attended the event.

The company said in a press release that this Multi Vi system is a smart cooling solution powered by smart technology to keep pace with the world.

It further said Al technology will enable it to perform predictive maintenance and real-time optimisation of cooling needs, enable significant energy savings, and ensure unparalleled comfort.

Peter Ko said, "We launched the AI technology-based industrial air conditioning system when the country is suffering from the heat wave."

He further said, "Our new technology-based system will bring a better experience to the customer."