Govt allows import of 49,755 tonnes of potato

The government has begun granting permits to potato importers as prices of the essential food crop continue to hover higher than the government-fixed rate both at the retail and the cold storage level.

So far, the Department of Agricultural Extension has given clearance to import 49,755 tonnes of potatoes against 77 applications, said Md Kamrul Islam Buyan, senior information officer at the Ministry of Agriculture, on Wednesday (1 November).

Earlier on Monday, the commerce ministry issued a notice asking interested importers to apply for permission to import potatoes.

On the same day, the ministry also directed deputy commissioners to ensure that potatoes are sold at the government-fixed price of Tk26-27 per kg at the cold storage level from 1 November.

Many potato traders are selling potatoes at a higher price than the price set by the government at the cold storage and retail levels; in such conditions, the district commissioners will assign the responsibility of supervising one or more storage to a competent officer at the district or upazila level, the ministry said in a letter.

On 14 September, the government fixed the selling price of potatoes at Tk 26-27 per kg at the cold storage level and Tk35-36 per kg at the retail stage.

However, potatoes are being sold at Tk60-70 per kg in the capital's kitchen market this week, a Tk10 increase from last week.