LG Electronics introduces dual inverter heat pump dryer, wash tower in Bangladesh

Corporates

TBS Report
31 July, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2023, 10:09 pm

LG Electronics Bangladesh, a global leader in cutting-edge technology, unveiled the highly anticipated LG Dual Inverter Heat Pump Dryer at an exclusive launch event held at the prestigious RANGS eMart showroom in Gulshan 2, Dhaka on Monday (31 July).

The event witnessed the presence of esteemed officials, including Peter Ko, managing director, LG Bangladesh; Ashiqul Islam, business head of Consumer Electronics; Yeamin Sharif Chowdhury, divisional director, RANGS eMart; Quazi Ashiq ur Rahman, executive director of RANGS eMart; and Rashedul Islam, head of Sales, RANGS eMart, reads a press release.

In a world where convenience and efficiency are paramount, LG Electronics is all set to revolutionise the way we dry our clothes with its cutting-edge technology. The LG Dual Inverter Heat Pump Dryer offers unparalleled benefits, including exceptional cloth softness, vibrant colour protection, fabric preservation, and allergy defence. Its advanced dual inverter heat pump system not only ensures efficient drying but also reduces energy consumption, making it an environmentally friendly choice for households.

"We are proud to introduce the LG Dual Inverter Heat Pump Dryer in Bangladesh," said Peter Ko. "This revolutionary appliance exemplifies LG's commitment to providing convenience, efficiency, and advanced fabric care solutions. With its intelligent features, it elevates fabric care standards to unprecedented heights, ensuring our customers' clothes remain luxuriously soft, vibrant, and hygienic."

