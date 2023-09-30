LG ventures into the foldable laptop arena

TBS Report
30 September, 2023, 09:05 am
Last modified: 30 September, 2023, 09:06 am

LG ventures into the foldable laptop arena

This laptop transforms effortlessly into a tablet or traditional laptop with virtual keyboard support and a convenient book mode

You can use the lower half of the display as a touchscreen when the device is in laptop mode. Photo: Collected
You can use the lower half of the display as a touchscreen when the device is in laptop mode. Photo: Collected

LG has unveiled its latest laptop — the LG Gram Fold — with a spacious 17-inch foldable OLED display. It is set to release in South Korea starting 4 October, but its global launch date has yet to be announced.

The LG Gram Fold is all about versatility. It can be used in various forms, catering to users' needs. Users can fold it upright and pair it with a Bluetooth keyboard for a traditional 12-inch laptop experience. For those looking for a different approach, it supports a virtual keyboard, eliminating the need for a physical one. When you need a tablet, simply flatten the device. Additionally, there is a convenient book mode for comfortable handheld use.

This is not the first venture into the foldable laptop arena though, with HP, Asus, and Lenovo also joining the fray. HP's Spectre Fold and Asus's Zenbook 17 Fold OLED offer different sizes and price points. Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Fold is already available, with a second-generation model.

In terms of specifications, the LG Gram Fold does not disappoint. It is powered by an Intel i5-1335U CPU, boasts 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a 72Wh battery. Its slim design makes it portable, and it comes equipped with USB-C ports, including a Thunderbolt 4 option.

As the world embraces foldable technology, the LG Gram Fold is poised to lead the charge. With LG Display's commitment to mass-producing foldable panels and competitors following suit, the future may hold more affordable foldable laptops for all tech enthusiasts.

