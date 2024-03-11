Le Méridien Dhaka is set to host a grand celebration during Ramadan

To embrace the spirit and traditions of Ramadan Le Méridien Dhaka a 5-star property of Marriott International is inviting guests to embrace the spirit of Ramadan with an unforgettable experience through the arrangements of culinary treats.

This year the hotel partnered with the esteemed bank Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) to illuminate the contemporary decorations of Ramadan. During the sacred month of Ramadan, the hotel preserves its renowned tradition of embracing festive décor, adding a special touch to the ambiance. This year is no exception, as the hotel continues its commitment to creating a welcoming and celebratory mood for guests during this holy occasion.

Gearing up the traditional Ramadan gastronomy, Jesus Nino, Executive Chef of Le Méridien Dhaka and his team are preparing the full course Buffet "Suhoor and Iftar" in its signature buffet restaurant Latest Recipe. Ramadan buffet will include more than 140+ items to choose from, live cooking stations, appetizers, main courses, desserts, and many more. To quench the thirst and to stay healthy after a long day of fasting the Food & Beverage team is also arranging selections of juices and a special tea corner.

Besides the buffet menu, the hotel is also offering combo deals in Latitude-23 for quick bites. For the room guests, a special menu is curated for Suhoor and will be offered in the IRD (In Room Dining) menu. A set menu will be available in its Turkish restaurant - Olea.

Furthermore, the hotel is set to launch several campaigns for guests, collaborating with airline partners - US Bangla and Novoair as gift affiliates. This strategic partnership aims to enhance the guest experience.

On March 10th, 2024, the hotel arranged an exclusive press meet, extending invitations to media personnel for an immersive experience with the hotel's culinary

team as they unveiled the delectable offerings for the upcoming Ramadan season. The press conference, spearheaded by Constantinos S. Gavriel, General Manager of Le Méridien Dhaka, featured an opening statement highlighting the significance of the Ramadan culinary showcase. In attendance were key figures from the hotel, including Zubair Faroque Chowdhury, Director of Sales & Marketing; Kevin McIntyre, Director of F&B; and Jesus Nino, Executive Chef. Their presence added a distinguished touch to the ceremony, reflecting the hotel's commitment to excellence in every aspect of its operations.

The press meet unveils its tantalizing offerings for Ramadan. In alignment with this commitment, the hotel extends a warm invitation to guests, opening its doors from the first day of Ramadan to provide exclusive arrangements that promise to leave a lasting impression.

Available F&B offer during Ramadan:

Buffet Suhoor:

Outlet: Latest Recipe

Date: Every Day during Ramadan

Time: Starting from 1:00 am

Price: BDT 5550 net pp (Sunday - Wednesday)

BDT 7550 net pp (Thursday - Saturday)

Offer: B1G2 is applicable exclusively with EBL selective cards B1G1 is applicable with selective bank cards.

Buffet Iftar followed by Dinner:

Outlet: Latest Recipe

Date: Every Day during Ramadan

Time: Starting from 5:30 pm

Price: BDT 9750 net pm

Offer: B1G1 is applicable with selective bank cards

Combo-offer at Latitude-23

Ramadan special suhoor menu for In Room Dining (IRD)

Corporate Events in Banquet