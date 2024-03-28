Le Méridien Dhaka launches surprise deal for Ramadan

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The luxurious 5-star hotel Le Méridien Dhaka had a great start this Ramadan and to add on the spice they have launched a surprise exclusive "Friends & Family Deal" for 4 persons which is available only at Tk15,900/-. This offer can be availed on selective bank cards only.

This is not all, all the delicious dishes are available with this offer. Highlighted dishes that are available in Buffet Iftar followed by Dinner – Moroccan Chicken Tajin, Lamb Shank, Rib-eye Steak, Oakra Bin Laham, Chef's choice Pasta, Iftar special appetizers, Hummus, Fattus, Channa Chat, Greek Salad, Halim, Soup, Yogurt station, Cheese Station, Sushi, Dates Corner, Slice Fruits, and many colorful and savory desserts. 

The hotel opened its doors for this lucrative offer from 25 March 2024. Come and enjoy with a group of four to savor the flavors. 

For details visit: https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/dacmd-le-meridien-dhaka/

Le Meridian Dhaka / Ramadan

