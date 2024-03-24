Celebrate this Eid with 1000+ new stylish collection from Bata

Corporates

Press Release
24 March, 2024, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2024, 03:00 pm

Related News

Celebrate this Eid with 1000+ new stylish collection from Bata

Press Release
24 March, 2024, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2024, 03:00 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Eid isn't just another day in the calendar; it's a vibrant celebration of love, joy, and togetherness with our nearest and dearest. 

In Bangladesh, Bata is more than just a shoe brand; it is your companion in creating memories that will last a lifetime. 

As you wake up on Eid morning, the excitement is palpable in the air when you slip into your favourite pair of Bata shoes. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Whether you are heading out for Eid prayers, gathering with family for a festive meal, or catching up with friends, Bata's stylish and comfortable footwear ensures you do it all with confidence.

With iconic Eid collections from brands like Bata Red Label, Bata Comfit, Bata Power, Bata Hush Puppies, and Bata Weinbrenner, this Eid you can trust that you are getting top-notch quality and style

And it's not just about looking good, it's also about feeling good. 

That's why each pair of Bata shoes is crafted with meticulous attention to detail, using only the finest materials and the latest technology to ensure maximum comfort and durability. 

Bata offers trendy shoes with modern technologies including Memory Foam, Ortholite Cushioning, Life Anti-bacterial properties with a lightweight feature, making these shoes the ultimate fashion choice.

Bata is a brand for all and so there is something everyone can afford. The price range for men's shoes are within Tk 499 – Tk 16999, women's shoes range from Tk 499 – Tk 5999 and children's shoes range from Tk 499 – Tk 3999.

This year, Bata is offering cashback and coupons for consumers in different payment getaways/platforms like bank cards and mobile wallets.

The leading footwear brand, Bata has established a strong presence in the online sphere as Batabd.com. With 2500+ unique designs & a selection of 1000+ newly dropped styles especially for this Eid, Batabd.com boasts exciting weekly flash deals of 20% off & free shipping catering to the increasing demands of online customers.

Bata's creative integration between style and comfort allow the consumers to be stylish and comfortable altogether. 

Bata's vast and diverse product range makes it the most loved brand in the country and as such the first choice for consumers.

Ramadan 2024 / Bata

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

This matte black FZ-S Version 3.0 was installed with a brown leather seat cover by the owner, giving it a premium yet retro appeal. Photo: Akif Hamid

30,000km with the Yamaha FZ-S V3.0: A blend of refinement and control

5h | Wheels
Backed by a fault-tolerant power control system, Cypher has an uninterrupted power supply. Photo: Courtesy

Cypher: A significant leap in data localisation

6h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The ebb and flow of Somali pirates

1d | Panorama
Painting titled ‘Capture of the Pirate, Blackbeard, 1718’ by Jean Leon Jerome Ferris (1920). PHOTO: COLLECTED

From Blackbeard to Juqraafi: The history and art of maritime piracy

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is the war in Ukraine becoming more dire?

Is the war in Ukraine becoming more dire?

2h | Videos
Chicken Butter Masala

Chicken Butter Masala

3h | Videos
Are you ready to ride in a flying car?

Are you ready to ride in a flying car?

5h | Videos
Fair Electronics is manufacturing Hisense products in a joint venture.

Fair Electronics is manufacturing Hisense products in a joint venture.

19h | Videos