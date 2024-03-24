Celebrate this Eid with 1000+ new stylish collection from Bata

Eid isn't just another day in the calendar; it's a vibrant celebration of love, joy, and togetherness with our nearest and dearest.

In Bangladesh, Bata is more than just a shoe brand; it is your companion in creating memories that will last a lifetime.

As you wake up on Eid morning, the excitement is palpable in the air when you slip into your favourite pair of Bata shoes.

Whether you are heading out for Eid prayers, gathering with family for a festive meal, or catching up with friends, Bata's stylish and comfortable footwear ensures you do it all with confidence.

With iconic Eid collections from brands like Bata Red Label, Bata Comfit, Bata Power, Bata Hush Puppies, and Bata Weinbrenner, this Eid you can trust that you are getting top-notch quality and style

And it's not just about looking good, it's also about feeling good.

That's why each pair of Bata shoes is crafted with meticulous attention to detail, using only the finest materials and the latest technology to ensure maximum comfort and durability.

Bata offers trendy shoes with modern technologies including Memory Foam, Ortholite Cushioning, Life Anti-bacterial properties with a lightweight feature, making these shoes the ultimate fashion choice.

Bata is a brand for all and so there is something everyone can afford. The price range for men's shoes are within Tk 499 – Tk 16999, women's shoes range from Tk 499 – Tk 5999 and children's shoes range from Tk 499 – Tk 3999.

This year, Bata is offering cashback and coupons for consumers in different payment getaways/platforms like bank cards and mobile wallets.

The leading footwear brand, Bata has established a strong presence in the online sphere as Batabd.com. With 2500+ unique designs & a selection of 1000+ newly dropped styles especially for this Eid, Batabd.com boasts exciting weekly flash deals of 20% off & free shipping catering to the increasing demands of online customers.

Bata's creative integration between style and comfort allow the consumers to be stylish and comfortable altogether.

Bata's vast and diverse product range makes it the most loved brand in the country and as such the first choice for consumers.