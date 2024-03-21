7 nourishing Iftar options for hypertension and heart disease patients

For individuals managing hypertension or heart disease, it is crucial to choose iftar foods during Ramadan that promote heart health and overall well-being.

Health experts insist that during Ramadan, it is essential to prioritise nutritious foods that support heart health while honouring spiritual traditions.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rajeshwari Panda, HOD, Nutrition and Dietetics Department at Medicover Hospitals in Navi Mumbai, revealed that by incorporating healthy and nutritious iftar options into their meals, individuals managing hypertension or heart disease can nourish their bodies and souls during this sacred month of Ramadan.

She recommended some nourishing iftar foods and recipes designed with hypertension and heart disease patients in mind:

1. Vegetable Lentil Soup (Dal):

Lentils, a staple in sub continental cuisine, are rich in protein and fibre while being low in fat. Prepare a comforting dal by simmering lentils with a variety of vegetables like spinach, tomatoes, carrots and bell peppers. Season with heart-healthy spices such as turmeric, cumin and coriander for added flavour.

2. Grilled Fish with Mint Chutney:

Fish is a lean source of protein and is packed with omega-3 fatty acids, which are beneficial for heart health. Marinate fish fillets such as salmon or tilapia with garlic, ginger, and lemon juice, then grill until tender. Serve with a refreshing mint chutney made from fresh mint leaves, yogurt and a touch of lime juice.

3. Chickpea Salad (Chana Chaat):

Chickpeas, are a versatile legume high in protein and fibre. Create a nutritious chaat by combining boiled chickpeas with diced onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, and tangy chaat masala. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and a squeeze of lemon juice for a burst of flavour.

4. Vegetable Stir-Fry with Brown Rice:

Stir-fried vegetables paired with whole grains make for a wholesome iftar option. Sauté an assortment of colourful vegetables such as bell peppers, broccoli, and snap peas with minimal oil and seasoning. Serve alongside nutty brown rice for a satisfying and fibre-rich meal.

5. Tandoori Chicken Skewers:

Tandoori chicken, marinated in yoghurt and spices, is a popular Indian dish that can be enjoyed in a healthier way. Skewer chicken pieces and grill until charred and juicy. Serve with a side of cucumber raita, made from low-fat yoghurt, grated cucumber and aromatic cumin seeds.

6. Mixed Vegetable Curry with Whole Wheat Roti:

Prepare a vibrant vegetable curry using an array of seasonal vegetables and a fragrant spice blend. Opt for minimal oil and salt in the cooking process. Enjoy the curry with whole wheat roti, which provides complex carbohydrates and dietary fibre.

7. Fruit Salad with Yogurt:

Indulge in a refreshing fruit salad composed of seasonal fruits such as watermelon, pineapple and grapes. Serve with a dollop of low-fat yoghurt for added creaminess and protein. This light and hydrating dessert option is perfect for satisfying sweet cravings.