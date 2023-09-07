LankaBangla organises a tree plantation programme in Rajshahi 

With the cooperation of Rajshahi City Corporation, LankaBangla Foundation organised a tree planting programme on 7 September in Nawdapara, Rajshahi.

The programme was inaugurated by the Honorable Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation, A.H.M. Khairuzzaman (Liton), a member of the Presidium of Bangladesh Awami League, and Khaja Shahriar, Managing Director and CEO of LankaBangla Finance PLC. The main objective of this tree planting program is to encourage everyone to plant trees voluntarily in order to beautify the road from Shaheed A.H.M. Kamruzzaman Chattar to Shah Makhdum Airport in Rajshahi City and increase the country's forest resources and maintain environmental balance as well, said a press release.

Under this tree plantation program, LankaBangla Foundation has provided 12,312 saplings of various species to Rajshahi City Corporation at the initial stage. These saplings will be planted to beautify and afforest the road from Shahid A.H.M. Kamruzzaman Chattar to Shah Makhdum Airport in the city. The tree planting program will be expanded and implemented on the entire 8.5-kilometer road in phases.

The Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had launched a tree planting campaign to build the dream "Golden Bangladesh" to conserve the country's nature and environment to build a greener Bangladesh and that everyone should plant at least one sapling and take care of it. Everyone has to come forward sincerely to build a safe and livable habitat for future generations through greening initiatives in the spirit of Bangabandhu's ideals to build the dream "Golden Bangladesh". Considering soil erosion, fruit production, and long-term environmental and biodiversity conservation, LankaBangla Foundation has been conducting tree planting programs across the country as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities every year.

Shahidul Islam, Ward Councilor of Rajshahi City Corporation of Ward No. 18 was present at the tree planting ceremony along with other LankaBangla Finance PLC officials: Mostafa Kamal - Head of Board Secretariat and Regulatory Affairs; Mohammad Shoaib - Head of Corporate Financial Services; Muhammad Habib Haider, Head of General Infrastructure and Services (GIS); Md Raziuddin, Head of Brand, Marketing and Communications; Mohibul Hasan Shajal - Head of Rajshahi Branch and other senior officials from both organizations were also present.