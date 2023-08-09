aamarPay Super App partners with LankaBangla Finance

Fintech company aamarPay Super App has recently signed a strategic payment collaboration with LankaBangla Finance Limited, one of the leading integrated financial institutions in the country.

This partnership aims to revolutionise payment experiences for LankaBangla customers, making it easier and more convenient for them to manage their finances, according to a press statement issued on Wednesday (9 August).

With this agreement, aamarPay Super App users can now pay their LankaBangla credit card bills, DPS instalments, loan EMIs, and even access loan application facilities securely through the aamarPay Super App platform anywhere in the country.

The agreement signing ceremony was attended by esteemed individuals representing both organisations. Among them were AM Ishtiaque Sarwer, managing director of aamarPay; COO Abdul Muktadir Azad, Mostafa Badrul Hasan, head of Commercial Department, Tahrima Tazrin, assistant manager of the Strategy & Partnership Commercial Department.

From LankaBangla Finance Limited, AKM Kamruzzaman, FCMA, head of Operations, Sheik Mohammad Fuad, head of ICT, Md Shibbir Rahman, head of Legal, on behalf of LBFL and, along with other high-ranking officials, graced the occasion.