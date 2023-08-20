'Konka Sera Parivar' returns with season 2

Corporates

Press Release
20 August, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2023, 09:06 pm

Related News

'Konka Sera Parivar' returns with season 2

Press Release
20 August, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2023, 09:06 pm

The family reality game show, 'Konka Sera Parivar Season 2', is all set to resume, courtesy of the country's leading consumer electronics and home appliance brand, 'Konka'. 

After receiving a great response from the audience during the first season, the company is now bringing back the new season of the competition, reads a press release.

This new season will feature puzzles, brain teasers, fun games, celebrity appearances, cooking competitions, and much more. 

On 20 August, the official announcement of the new season's start was made through a press conference at the 'Synergy 3' hall of Holiday Inn Dhaka City Center.

The event was attended by Mohammad Nurul Afchar, Deputy Managing Director of Electro Mart Limited—an authorised distributor, manufacturer, and marketer of 'Konka' products in Bangladesh. Also present were General Manager-Sales and Marketing Mahmudun Nabi Chowdhury, National Sales Manager-Retail Operations Md Jul Haque Hussain, Advertising Chief Executive Officer of Sanstha Mediacom Limited Ajay Kumar Kundu, and Director of Broadcasting Company NTV Ashfaq Uddin Ahmed, along with all the officials of related organisations.

Mahmudun Nabi Chowdhury, General Manager-Sales and Marketing of Electro Mart Limited, delivered a welcome speech at the press conference.

KONKA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to many, Hathazari’s red chilli is the only food that can effortlessly elevate the taste of a dish from mediocre to stupendously good. Photo: Asma Sultana Prova

Why everyone is obsessed with Hathazari’s red chilli

6h | Panorama
In the area of law and justice, focus on spirituality is scarce. Photo: Reuters.

India is overhauling its colonial-era criminal justice system. Should Bangladesh follow suit?

4h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

A grand gastronomical ode

6h | Food
Photo: Collected

Make pizza on a tawa

6h | Food

More Videos from TBS

PM pays tribute to grenade attack victims

PM pays tribute to grenade attack victims

48m | TBS Today
Women Governor's move to reduce inflation is being appreciated

Women Governor's move to reduce inflation is being appreciated

4h | TBS Economy
Is Messi the most humble footballer in the world?

Is Messi the most humble footballer in the world?

20h | TBS SPORTS
India's 'most wanted criminal’ who acted in 28 films

India's 'most wanted criminal’ who acted in 28 films

17h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

5
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

6
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years