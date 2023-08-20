'Konka Sera Parivar' returns with season 2

The family reality game show, 'Konka Sera Parivar Season 2', is all set to resume, courtesy of the country's leading consumer electronics and home appliance brand, 'Konka'.

After receiving a great response from the audience during the first season, the company is now bringing back the new season of the competition, reads a press release.

This new season will feature puzzles, brain teasers, fun games, celebrity appearances, cooking competitions, and much more.

On 20 August, the official announcement of the new season's start was made through a press conference at the 'Synergy 3' hall of Holiday Inn Dhaka City Center.

The event was attended by Mohammad Nurul Afchar, Deputy Managing Director of Electro Mart Limited—an authorised distributor, manufacturer, and marketer of 'Konka' products in Bangladesh. Also present were General Manager-Sales and Marketing Mahmudun Nabi Chowdhury, National Sales Manager-Retail Operations Md Jul Haque Hussain, Advertising Chief Executive Officer of Sanstha Mediacom Limited Ajay Kumar Kundu, and Director of Broadcasting Company NTV Ashfaq Uddin Ahmed, along with all the officials of related organisations.

Mahmudun Nabi Chowdhury, General Manager-Sales and Marketing of Electro Mart Limited, delivered a welcome speech at the press conference.