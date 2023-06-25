Features that make Konka refrigerators stand out

Konka, a leading provider of high-quality and affordable electronic products, continues its commitment to delivering exceptional products to the people of this country.

With ongoing research and the addition of new technologies, Konka fridges boast a range of special features that set them apart from the competition, reads a press release.

Some of the prominent features are listed below:

Activated Carbon Deodoriser: Konka fridges come equipped with an activated carbon deodoriser, ensuring that the taste and smell of stored food remain unaffected. This innovative feature prevents cross-contamination of odours, allowing each food item to retain its original freshness.

Widest and Deepest Design: Konka understands the challenges of limited space in the refrigerator, especially after a big grocery haul. To address this concern, Konka has designed the widest and deepest fridges, providing ample space for storing various items such as fish, meat, vegetables, and fruits, all in one place.

Humidity Controller: To preserve the freshness of vegetables, Konka fridges incorporate humidity control technology in the vegetable box. This feature helps extend the shelf life of vegetables, ensuring they stay fresh for an extended period.

Voltage Regulation: Konka fridges are equipped with a wide voltage range to overcome electricity voltage fluctuations, eliminating the need for a separate voltage stabiliser. With a voltage range of 125 to 265 volts, the fridges remain protected even during unstable electrical conditions.

Double Electric Protection: Konka prioritises the safety of its customers by integrating double electric protection technology into its fridges. This feature safeguards the electronic components in the event of electric fluctuations or short circuits, preventing any major damage.

100% Food Grade Plastic: Konka fridges utilise 100% food-grade plastic to ensure the preservation of food quality, properties, and health benefits. This choice of material maintains the integrity of the stored food items.

Anti-Fungal Door Gasket: Konka fridges feature European standard anti-fungal door gaskets, ensuring airtight sealing. This prevents the occurrence of fungi and helps maintain optimal temperature and freshness inside the fridge.

Vitamin Fresh Technology: Konka's Vitamin Fresh Technology keeps vegetables vitamin-rich and fresh even when stored in the fridge for an extended duration.

Door Alarm Technology: As a pioneer in Bangladesh, Konka introduces door alarm technology in refrigerators. This innovative feature raises an awareness alarm if the fridge door is left open for more than 30 seconds, preventing excessive cooling loss and ensuring long-lasting fridge performance.

Digital Temperature Control: Konka Freezers are equipped with triple-mode digital temperature control, offering convenient settings for the refrigerator, freezer, and super cool functions. The aesthetically designed push-pull glasses add to the overall appeal.

Smart Inverter Technology: Konka fridges incorporate Smart Inverter Technology, ensuring power-saving, noise reduction, and fast cooling. With advanced features like the DEC system and Five-D cooling system, Konka fridges provide efficient and rapid cooling performance. Moreover, all Konka refrigerators are BSTI five-star energy rated, resulting in a significant reduction in energy consumption by up to 71%.

Crack-Resistant Plastic: Konka fridge liners are made with crack-resistant plastic, preventing any damage to the liner. Internal parts of the fridges are crafted using FDA certified and 100% food-grade materials, ensuring safety and durability.