Up to Tk20,000 cash discount on Konka refrigerators

A special cash discount is currently available nationwide on Konka refrigerators in celebration of the holy Eid-ul-Fitr and Bengali New Year.

Customers will get a cash discount of up to Tk20,000 on their purchase of Konka refrigerators, reads a press release.

When purchasing a Konka fridge from any Electro Mart showroom, display center, partner showroom, or authorised dealers, buyers will receive a cash discount of up to Tk20,000 via a scratch card.

Under this discount, Mohammad Hefaz Uddin from Phansiakhali village in Chattogram, Sharmin Akhter from Shahjadpur City Electronics in Dhaka, Md. Rezaul Islam from Kalaroa Monir Electronics in Satkhira and many others have already won a cash discount of Tk20,000.

