Konka refrigerator wins Peace of Mind Award 2022

Acclaimed refrigerator brand Konka has won the Peace of Mind Award 2022 at the 15th Yifeng Conference organized by China's Shanghai Newspaper Group.

It secured a place in the top 50 list of refrigerator brands out of 2,000 best brands that are marketing their products globally, reads a press release.

The theme of the conference was "Buy in peace, enjoy in peace, use in peace, manage in peace and live in peace".

Konka refrigerator and freezer preserve the quality of stored food for up to 15 days in a sterile and healthy manner. The brand prioritizes a modern and enjoyable lifestyle with the help of innovative technologies used in all its products.

