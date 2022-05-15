Karmasangsthan Bank holds view exchange meeting 

Karmasangsthan Bank has held a view exchange meeting regarding the bank's services on 7 May at Circuit House Conference Hall, Cox's Bazar.

Stakeholders of the bank attended the meeting organised by Chattogram and Cox's Bazar region of Karmasangsthan Bank, reads a press release.

Managing Director of Karmasangsthan Bank Shirin Akhter was present as the chief guest. General Manager Mahmuda Yasmin was present as the special guest while DGM Md Abdur Rahim presided over the meeting.

The chief guest discussed with the stakeholders on various services of the bank, and various aspects of improving the quality of services.

Later, a business review meeting was held in the presence of the regional managers of the two regions of the bank and the branch managers of the subordinates.