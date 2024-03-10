Karmasangsthan Bank holds Business Review Meeting 2024

Corporates

Press Release
10 March, 2024, 08:10 pm
Business Review Meeting-2024 was held at Aspada, Training Academy, Mymensingh on 10th March 2024 with the participation of Mymensingh, Netrakona, Kishoreganj, Jamalpur and Tangail regions of Karmasangsthan Bank's Dhaka division. 

Managing Director (additional charge) Meher Sultana was present as the chief guest in the meeting, reads a press release. 

Goutam Saha, General Manager (Operations and Accounts) and Mahmuda Yasmin, General Manager (Administration and Audit) were present as special guests. 

Branch managers including regional managers of Mymensingh, Netrakona, Kishoreganj, Jamalpur and Tangail regions were present in the meeting while Md Mukhleshur Rahman, DGM of Dhaka Divisional Office presided over the meeting. 

In the meeting, the guests reviewed all the indicators and provided necessary directions.
 

Karmasangsthan Bank

