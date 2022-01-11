Janata Bank distributes winter cloths

Janata Bank Swadhinata Officer's Council has distributed winter clothes among the underprivileged people on the occasion of Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day.

Md Abdus Salam Azad, MD and CEO of Janata Bank, was present as the chief guest at the Janata Bank head office premises on Monday and distributed winter clothes among the poor.

DMD Md Abdul Jabbar and Md Kamrul Ahsan were present as special guests.

President of Janata Bank Swadhinata Officer's Council Md Shahin Uddin Serniabat presided over the function and general secretary of the organisation Md Yasin conducted the function.

