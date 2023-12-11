Islami Bank holds training programme on ‘Professional Awareness Program for Trainers’

Islami Bank holds training programme on ‘Professional Awareness Program for Trainers’

Islami Bank Training and Research Academy (IBTRA) organised a training programme titled "Professional Awareness Programme for Trainers" on 11 December on virtual platform. 

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director & CEO of the bank addressed the programme as chief guest, reads a press release.

Dr Md Shafiqul Haque, former director of Bangladesh Public Administration Training Center (BPATC) addressed the key discussion. 

Md Maksudur Rahman, senior executive vice president; Mohammad Neyamot Ullah and A K M Mahbub Morshed, executive vice presidents addressed the programme as special guests. Md Nazrul Islam, principal of IBTRA presided over the programme while Md Mahfuzul Karim, vice president delivered the welcome speech. A total 350 head of branches attended the programme.
 

