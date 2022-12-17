Islami Bank holds discussion programme marking Victory Day

The Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) organised a discussion and a special prayer programme marking Victory Day virtually on Friday (16 December).

Professor Md Nazmul Hassan, PhD, Chairman of the bank addressed the programme as chief guest, reads a press release.

Professor Dr Md Salim Uddin, FCA, FCMA, Chairman, Executive Committee, Mohammad Solaiman, FCA, Chairman, Audit Committee, Major General (retd) Abdul Matin, Chairman, Risk Management Committee, Md Joynal Abedin and Professor Dr Qazi Shahidul Alam, directors of the bank, addressed the cent as special guests.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank, presided over the programme.

Professor Md Kamal Uddin, Syed Abu Asad, Professor Dr Mohammad Saleh Jahur, Professor Md Fashiul Alam and Khurshid Ul Alam, directors of the bank and Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Md Omar Farooq Khan and J Q M Habibullah, FCS, additional managing directors, along with executives and officials of the bank attended the event.

Professor Dr Mohammad Abdus Samad, Member Secretary, Shariah Supervisory Committee of the bank conducted the special prayer.

On the same occasion, discussion and doa programmes were held on Thursday (15 December) at all zone offices, branches and sub-branches of the bank.