Islami Bank holds business development conference 

A two-day "Business Development Conference" of Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC was held at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel, Dhaka on 20 January.

Dr. Tanveer Ahmad, Vice Chairman of the Bank inaugurated the conference as chief guest.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank Presided over the program. Mohammad Solaiman, FCA, Chairman, Audit Committee, Professor Dr. Mohammad Saleh Jahur, Chairman, Risk Management Committee, Md. Joynal Abedin, Professor Dr. Mohammad Sirajul Karim, Syed Abu Asad, Mohammad Quamrul Hasan, Professor Md. Fashiul Alam, Khurshid-Ul-Alam, Mohammed Nasir Uddin, FCMA, Borhan Uddin Ahmed, Abu Sayeed Mohammad Quasem, & Showkat Hossain, FCA, Directors and Maolana Obaid Ullah Hamzah, Chairman, Shari'ah Supervisory Committee of the Bank attended the program as special guest. Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director addressed the welcome speech while J. Q. M. Habibullah, FCS, Additional Managing Director thanked the audience. Md. Altaf Hossain Additional Managing Director and Professor Dr. Mohammad Abdus Samad, Member Secretary of Shari'ah Supervisory Committee along with Deputy Managing Directors, Senior Executives, Head of 16 Zones and Head of 394 Branches of the Bank attended the conference.

Dr. Tanveer Ahmad in his speech as chief guest said, Islami Bank secured the top position in all indicators of the country's banking sector. Islami Bank is the trusted bank of 23 million customers. Through modern digital products and services, Islami Bank puts more emphasis on the formation of a cashless society envisioned by the government. As a result, transactions are made easier and customer friendly. Dr. Tanveer called upon all to build a developed Bangladesh ensuring modern banking services. He said, Islami Bank Foundation is providing low-cost advanced medical services to the people of the country as part of the corporate social responsibility of the Bank.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, in his presidential speech said, the contribution of Islami Bank to the economic development of the country is remarkable. In 2023, Islami Bank kept the top position in all business indicators. The Bank holds the highest deposits in the country's banking sector with an amount of Tk 1 lakh 53 thousand crore with more than 12 thousand crore taka fresh deposit in last year. He said that this bank has provided small investments to 17 lakh families in 33 thousand villages to alleviate poverty and women empowerment. 92 percent of whom are women. Islami Bank contributed to employment generation for around 10 million people. About 8 crore people of the country are directly or indirectly involved with Islami banks. He gave directions for achieving progress in remittance collection, investment and deposits. He called upon the bankers to ensure improved and sincere service to the customers and work with utmost professionalism to maintain public trust and confidence.

Speakers in the conference said this bank paid the highest tax in the government. exchequer. Islami Bank has been recognized as the country's 'Strongest Islamic Retail Bank'. He said that 23 percent of the country's total remittances came through Islamic Bank alone. The Bank received 'Bangladesh Bank Remittance Award-2023' for collecting highest remittance and "Payment Excellent Award 2023" by world renowned payment gateway VISA.