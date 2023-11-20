ISHO unveils new line of furniture packages at discounted prices

20 November, 2023, 05:20 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

ISHO is unveiling a range of furniture packages designed to elevate  customers' lifestyle at irresistible discounts. This offer will be available from 17-30 November. 

The new line of packages are meticulously designed to enhance experiences of the significant moments of life. ISHO is offering furniture which cater to newlyweds looking to personalise their new homes, couples setting up a nursery for their newborn, families creating a cosy space to spend time with each other, etc. With ISHO's limited-time offer, customers can enjoy a 5% discount on packages worth a minimum of Tk 1 lakh, and 7% discount for packages which exceed Tk 2 lakhs. 

Firoz Al Mamun, Chief Operating Officer at ISHO, said, "We aim to empower our customers to turn their dream living spaces into a reality. Evidently there is a growing demand for furniture which is not only stylish, but is also in the realm of affordable. Without having to compromise on quality, this initiative addresses this very need." 

"This is not just a discount offer, but it's a gateway to a more luxurious lifestyle," he added.

ISHO's range of collections redefines luxury. Tailored to suit a variety of lifestyles – from contemporary styles for urban living to timeless classics – every piece is designed to transform your lifestyle.

ISHO's collections are available at their website (www.isho.com)  and at their physical stores at Baridhara, Dhanmondi, Ring Road, and Uttara. 

 

