ISHO introducing a special campaign from 1-22 December to elevate living spaces with Odense collection 

Press Release
06 December, 2023, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2023, 06:01 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

ISHO's new Odense collection is defined by sophistication and comfort. Every piece is a marvel of craftsmanship and style and is perfect for festive gatherings. 
Firoz Al Mamun, Chief Operating Officer at ISHO, said, "December is a month of celebration.

Our Odense series from the new wedding collection is all about creating a warm and joyous atmosphere for family and friends. We want to ensure that our customers experience the essence of togetherness during this
special season."

This limited-time campaign invites newlyweds, homeowners, and interior design enthusiasts.

The curated range includes the Odense dining chair and table – promising a dining experience marked by both style and comfort; the bed, bedside table, and dressing table – offering a seamless blend of aesthetics and practicality, and providing homeowners with the opportunity to transform their bedrooms into havens of luxury; and, completing the ensemble, the Odense ottoman adds a touch of versatility to living spaces.

