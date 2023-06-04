ISHO launches 'Clayvolution' to prevent single-use of plastic

04 June, 2023, 09:55 pm
ISHO, a leading advocate for sustainable living, has launched its "Clayvolution" campaign in collaboration with Claystation, aiming to prevent the single-use of plastic and promote the environmental benefits of clay products.

The campaign, aligned with the theme of "Beat Plastic Pollution" for World Environment Day 2023, will showcase the art of creating visually appealing and sustainable clay products, reads a press release.

The "Clayvolution" campaign, running from 1 June to 6 June, will feature an open-for-all event on 5th June at the 9th floor of the ISHO Store in Baridhara. ISHO aims to raise awareness about eco-friendly alternatives to single-use plastic items and promote clay products as sustainable solutions to plastic pollution.

Regular plastic items such as bags, cups, straws, bottles, and styrofoam boxes can take decades or even centuries to biodegrade, contributing to environmental harm. By embracing clay products, ISHO aims to reduce waste generation and promote eco-friendly alternatives.

During the event, ISHO and Claystation will introduce a range of innovative co-designed clay products that offer functionality, durability, and a reduced ecological footprint. These products include reusable water bottles, tumblers, and coffee cups.

Rayana Hossain, Founder and Managing Director of ISHO, emphasizes the need to tackle plastic pollution and bring longevity to products. She states, "Through this campaign, we can take a step towards beating plastic pollution and promote the idea of longevity in products."

