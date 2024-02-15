Intra College Business Fest-2024 to begin 17 February

On Saturday, 17 February, the Notre Dame Business Club is organising the highly anticipated Intra College Business Fest-2024.

This event is exclusively arranged for the students of Notre Dame College, with the aim of fostering their business and entrepreneurial skills.

The day-long program is made possible by the generous support of PaperRhyme Advertising Ltd., the title sponsor for the event.

Known for their exceptional work in the field of public relations, Paper Rhyme has worked with prominent Industry leaders like LankaBangla, Community Bank, LabAid Cancer, and Vitamalt Group.

Their commitment to nurturing young minds in the business and entrepreneurship realm makes them the perfect partner for this event

Students can look forward to a range of business-oriented segments that will challenge and inspire them.

These segments include Case Study, where participants will analyse real-life business scenarios, Startup Idea Presentation, where they can showcase their innovative ideas, and Extempore Speech, where they must exhibit their ability to think on their feet.

These activities will provide students with a comprehensive understanding of various aspects of the business world.

One of the highlights of the day will be a workshop conducted by Diptha Saha, a highly accomplished individual. Diptha is honoured as one of Forbes 30 under 30 and is the co-founder and COO of AgroShift, an agricultural supply chain platform, AgroShift enables businesses to source directly from farmers, reducing costs for consumers while ensuring fair prices for farmers.

His workshop will focus on the theme of new startups in the Bangladeshi economy This session promises to be a valuable opportunity for students to gain insights into the world of entrepreneurship.

The event will culminate in a grand closing ceremony that will take place in the evening.

During this ceremony, the best performers from the various segments will be recognized and rewarded for their outstanding efforts.

In addition, there will be captivating cultural performances and inspiring speeches from distinguished guests, including the principal, Company CEOs and successful Notredamians who have conquered the Bangladeshi business sector.

This ceremony is a celebration of the successful arrangement of the fest.

Principal Fr Hemanto Pius Rozario CSC expresses delight in hosting such an event on the campus of Notre Dame College.

He recognizes the role the college has played in producing business minds who have gone on to become industry tycoons and have shaped the country's economy.

Club Moderator, Farjana Hossain is optimistic that the Notre Dame Business Club's diligent efforts will continue to nurture and cultivate future businessmen and corporate leaders.

The Intra College Business Fest-2024 is an integral part of Notre Dame College's commitment to nurturing the business skills of its students.

With the support of the current and former students and industry insights from people like Diptha Saha, this event promises to inspire, educate, and empower the young minds of Notre Dame College.