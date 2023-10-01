TBS is looking for Research Assistants
English daily "The Business Standard" is looking for research assistants.
Position: Research Assistant
Vacancy Number: 02
Job Description:
- Participate in data collection
- Preparation of presentations of findings
- Collecting secondary data and identifying trends
- Come up with interesting facts and numbers on a daily basis
- Carrying out small-scale surveys
- Ability to work with a variety of sector
- Ability to integrate new information
- Ability to understand and present international reports and findings
- Knowledge of statistical methodology
- Good presentation skill
- Strong command on MS Office
Requirements:
- Bachelors/Master's degree in Economics/Statistics from reputed universities.
- Very good understanding of economic data and data visualisation
Experience Requirements: Minimum 1 Year
Job Type: Full Time, Entry level
Remuneration: Negotiable
Location: 4/A Eskaton Garden, Dhaka
Send your resume to [email protected] and [email protected]. Subject line should be "Application for Research Assistant".