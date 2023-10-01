TBS is looking for Research Assistants

Jobs

TBS is looking for Research Assistants

English daily "The Business Standard" is looking for research assistants.

Position: Research Assistant

Vacancy Number: 02

Job Description:

  • Participate in data collection
  • Preparation of presentations of findings
  • Collecting secondary data and identifying trends
  • Come up with interesting facts and numbers on a daily basis
  • Carrying out small-scale surveys
  • Ability to work with a variety of sector
  • Ability to integrate new information
  • Ability to understand and present international reports and findings
  • Knowledge of statistical methodology
  • Good presentation skill
  • Strong command on MS Office

Requirements:

  • Bachelors/Master's degree in Economics/Statistics from reputed universities.
  • Very good understanding of economic data and data visualisation

Experience Requirements: Minimum 1 Year
Job Type: Full Time, Entry level
Remuneration: Negotiable
Location: 4/A Eskaton Garden, Dhaka

Send your resume to [email protected] and [email protected]. Subject line should be "Application for Research Assistant".

