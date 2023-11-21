Walton-DRU Media Cup tournament: TBS wins by 35 runs against DBC News

TBS Report
21 November, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2023, 01:32 pm

The Business Standard team after the first match of the Walton-DRU Media Cup tournament. Photo: Courtesy
The Business Standard team after the first match of the Walton-DRU Media Cup tournament. Photo: Courtesy

The Business Standard defeated DBC News by 35 runs in the first match of the Walton-DRU Media Cup Cricket tournament today. 

Guest player Saddam Hossain Imran has been named Player of the Match for scoring 62 runs, while Rafiqul Islam contributed 22 runs.

The cricket tournament began today (20 November) at the Outer Stadium in the capital's Paltan.

A total of 55 media houses, split into eight groups, are participating in the competition organised by Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) and sponsored by Walton High Tech Industries Limited.

During a press conference held Saturday at the conference room of Nasrul Hamid auditorium, DRU President Mursalin Nomani said, "Fifty teams will participate in this year's tournament that starts from Monday … we play for fun and participate in the game with cordial relation among all."

He thanked all the sports journalists associated with the tournament for their cooperation in organising the game and also thanked the sponsoring organisation, Walton.

The DRU president hoped that the tournament would end in a very festive atmosphere.

