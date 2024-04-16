National Debate Fest to be held at Notre Dame College

The Notre Dame College is set to hold the 35th National Debate Fest, arranged by the Notre Dame Debating Club, on 18 April. 

The fest is presented by Multifabs, powered by Recharge & MIE Pathways. The fest will host four segments for the students, reads a press release. 

The debates will be held in British Parliamentary (BP) format. Both the Bangla and English segments will have 32 teams, respectively. Also, the iconic Barowari Debate will take place at this college. 

The entire fest will be adjudicated by professionals. In addition, the festival will feature the "Ultimate Matter Knowledge Quiz," where participants will be tested on their grasp of debating matters, i.e., international relations and economics. NDDC is organising this festival with around 500 participants via these four segments!

The festival will run from 18 April to 20 April. 

To know more about this, visit their Facebook event page (https://www.facebook.com/events/1427058154870958).

