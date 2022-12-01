Interport Ship Agents honoured for highest ships handling

TBS Report
01 December, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2022, 06:02 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Interport Ship Agents Limited, a Chattogram-based shipping agent, has received special recognition for handling the highest number of ships in Mongla Port, the second largest sea port of the country.

The Mongla Port Authority on Thursday awarded the institution a memento at a ceremony, marking the 72nd founding anniversary of the port.

As the highest ship handling and tariff paying shipping agent in the financial year 2021-22, the award was accorded to the Interport Ship Agents for its special contribution as a port operator.

Mongla Port Authority Chairman Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa handed over the crest to Caption SK Md Shaheen Iqbal, executive director of Interport Ship Agents Limited.

"Mongla Port handled 886 commercial vessels in the fiscal year 2021-22. Out of this, Interport Ship Agents handles a maximum of 225 vessels," reads a press release.

Earlier, the shipping agent had received special recognition for handling highest number of ships in Mongla Port in fiscal year 2020-21.

Moreover, it has also managed the highest number of commercial LPG ships in the financial year 2020-21.

