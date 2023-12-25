International forum on Russian Language in Asia held in Dhaka

The Russian non-governmental organization 'Association of Teachers of Literature and Russian Language' is organizing an international forum on 'Russian Language in Asia' in three Asian countries in December. As part of this event, it has been organized in Bangladesh by the Russian House in Dhaka in collaboration with Malika University College, Dhanmondi in Dhaka.

The program was inaugurated by the director of the Russian House of Dhaka, Mr. Pavel Dvoychenkov. At the beginning, he welcomed all the participants. He discussed in detail the acceptability of the Russian language in the world, the importance of Russian language learning for Bangladeshi students to get higher education opportunities in Russia, and the benefits of learning Russian for in-depth knowledge of Russian education, literature and culture. Apart from that, those who know the Russian language talk about the possibility of getting jobs on various projects, including the large Rooppur project in Bangladesh. He also talked about the activities of the Russian House in Dhaka for Russian language education and the possibility of learning opportunities for Bengalis. The Russian House of Dhaka is always active in educational, scientific and cultural activities for the development of the youth of Bangladesh.

Official representatives of the organization 'Association of Teachers of Literature and Russian Language Ms. Lobzina Anastasiia, Mr. Smilevets Demian was conducted the seminar.

They congratulated all the participants and showed their remarkable presentations, besides giving a cultural and educationally interesting speech for the students, traveling to Russia and all the participants.

Russian language and culture education, applications, e-books, websites, and possibilities of using electronic resources for learning Russian language and Russian culture. Presentation of literature in Russian.

At the end of the meeting, they answered various important questions from the participants. All the participants enjoyed the entire educational program with keen interest.

Various professionals from Dhaka and outside Dhaka, Russian language students interested in higher education in Russian universities, local media workers and those interested in participating in the World Youth Festival held in Russia in 2024 were present at the event.