Kremlin: annexed Ukrainian lands protected by Russian nuclear weapons

Europe

18 October, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2022, 04:07 pm

Related News

Kremlin: annexed Ukrainian lands protected by Russian nuclear weapons

18 October, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2022, 04:07 pm
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin following the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 16, 2022. Sputnik/Sergey Bobylev/Pool via REUTERS
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin following the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 16, 2022. Sputnik/Sergey Bobylev/Pool via REUTERS

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that the four regions of Ukraine that Moscow declared it had annexed in recent weeks fall under the protection of Russia's nuclear arsenal.

Asked by reporters if the regions were under Moscow's nuclear umbrella, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "All these territories are inalienable parts of the Russian Federation and they are all protected. Their security is provided for at the same level as the rest of Russia's territory."

Russian President Vladimir Putin said last month that Moscow was ready to use nuclear weapons if necessary to defend the "territorial integrity" of Russia. US President Joe Biden said on Oct. 6 that his threat had brought the world closer to "Armageddon" than any time since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, when many feared a nuclear war might be imminent.

Putin last month proclaimed that the territories Moscow was taking from Ukraine would be part of Russia "for ever". But Russia does not wholly control any of the four regions and has yet to define their borders.

The annexation was condemned as illegal by Ukraine, its Western allies and an overwhelming majority of countries in the United Nations General Assembly.

World+Biz

Russian / nuclear weapons

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladesh had to let fuel prices rise by as much as 51.7% in August as it neither had the fiscal space to afford tariff reduction nor could it subsidise Petrobangla. PHOTO: Rajib Dhar/TBS

How India is handling the recession better than Bangladesh

5h | Panorama
Playpen&#039;s 10-storey building, with protruding structures giving it a three-dimensional look, is the result of a very purposeful vision. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Playpen: A school building designed for holistic learning

5h | Habitat
Hope Dies Last: A tête-à-tête with Alan Weisman

Hope Dies Last: A tête-à-tête with Alan Weisman

6h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Digital Collaboration: The future of financial intermediaries

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

How banks' liquidity is decreasing due to inflation

How banks' liquidity is decreasing due to inflation

5h | Videos
Akij aims for global market of faucets upon meeting local needs

Akij aims for global market of faucets upon meeting local needs

18h | Videos
China's Xi waiting for precedent-breaking 3rd term

China's Xi waiting for precedent-breaking 3rd term

20h | Videos
Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

4
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

5
Mohammad Shamsudduha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

The miracle in the Delta: Bangladeshi scientist who discovered Bengal Water Machine

6
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products