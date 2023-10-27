Dhaka University launches Russian language centre

Dhaka University launches Russian language centre

The Institute of Modern Languages of Dhaka University has inaugurated the Russian Centre for Open Education under the management of Dagestan State Pedagogical University with the support of the Russian House in Dhaka.

Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman, as chief guest, inaugurated the centre on 26 October.

"The Russian Centre for Open Education will play an important role in helping students to learn the Russian language and culture along with their mother tongue," he said during a discussion meeting held in the auditorium of the institute.

Prof Akhtaruzzaman added that Bangladesh and Russia have had friendly relations for a long time. The centre will further strengthen the friendly relations between the two countries in all fields, including education and culture.

"Russia is making important contributions in various sectors, including education and the socio-economic development of Bangladesh," he mentioned.

During the meeting, Director of Russian House in Dhaka, Pavel Dvoychenkov said that since the beginning of relations between Russia and Bangladesh in 1971, when the then Soviet Union supported Bangladesh's independence struggle, there has been an eternal mutual bond and sympathy between the two countries.

"Currently, human relations between the two countries are growing through bilateral activities such as art, cinema, photography, music and dance performances, educational exchanges, support projects for learning Russian, and more," he added.

Pavel mentioned that the Russian House in Dhaka will continue to support all activities, including education, culture, and science, to develop the talent of the youth of Bangladesh.

The director of the Institute of Modern Languages of Dhaka University, Prof ABM Razaul Karim Faquire, General Secretary Zainal Abedin, members of the Soviet Alumni Association Bangladesh, and teachers of the Russian Centre and the language institute were present.

