International exhibition on power generation, renewable energy products to be held in May 2023

Energy

Press Release
20 December, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2022, 04:48 pm

Related News

International exhibition on power generation, renewable energy products to be held in May 2023

Press Release
20 December, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2022, 04:48 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Savor International Limited is returning with the eighth edition of an international exhibition on power generation and renewable energy products and solutions from 11-13 May 2023 in International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB), Dhaka.  

The exhibition titled "Power-Gen-2023 and Renewable Energy Show-2023" aims to extend a platform in front of the operators and stakeholders of the country's energy and power sector, said a press release.

Supported by Power Cell, SREDA, IDCOL the exhibition will be staged to provide innovative platforms for power generation professionals and companies to meet, network and address diversified issues in this regard. In previous editions, participation of exhibitors and visitors from different parts of the world were monitored.

"We observe keen interest of our exhibitors for this exhibition and they wait to book for the next edition and be a part of it," said By Md Faizul Alam, managing director of Savor International Limited.

According to the media release, as a gathering of major industry leaders including factory owners, developers, engineers, contractors, consultants, importers, distributors, dealers and regulatory bodies, this Expo is the considered as one of the best avenues for the exhibitors to expand their business in Bangladesh. Beside the Exhibition, there will be multiple Seminars and technical session collocated with the exhibitions during these three days.

International / Exhibition / Power and Energy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Flying is inarguably the least sustainable travel mode and should be avoided by anyone who wants to reduce their carbon footprint. Photo: Reuters

How bad for the environment is travelling?

5h | Panorama
Village Super Market, Dumuria, Khulna Photography: Vaastukalpa Architects Limited

Tensile Structures: Bending your design into shape

5h | Habitat
Now that Ayesha has completed her Brac apprenticeship, she wants to be an MCP (Master Craft Person) and help other girls like her. Photo: Courtesy

10 years of Brac's Apprenticeship Programme transforming the lives of school dropouts

7h | Panorama
Sir Fazle Hasan Abed. Sketch: TBS

Sir Fazle Hasan Abed: The man who taught the world how to scale development interventions

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 10

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 10

49m | TBS SPORTS
Approval delay hinders using $2b World Bank loans

Approval delay hinders using $2b World Bank loans

1h | TBS Insight
Fire paan of Choton Mama is popular since 8 years

Fire paan of Choton Mama is popular since 8 years

29m | TBS Food
Is Mbappe coming to rule the football world?

Is Mbappe coming to rule the football world?

20h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

2
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

3
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

Is the Duolingo English Test a good substitute for IELTS?

4
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

5
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards

6
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan