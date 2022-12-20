International exhibition on power generation, renewable energy products to be held in May 2023

Savor International Limited is returning with the eighth edition of an international exhibition on power generation and renewable energy products and solutions from 11-13 May 2023 in International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB), Dhaka.

The exhibition titled "Power-Gen-2023 and Renewable Energy Show-2023" aims to extend a platform in front of the operators and stakeholders of the country's energy and power sector, said a press release.

Supported by Power Cell, SREDA, IDCOL the exhibition will be staged to provide innovative platforms for power generation professionals and companies to meet, network and address diversified issues in this regard. In previous editions, participation of exhibitors and visitors from different parts of the world were monitored.

"We observe keen interest of our exhibitors for this exhibition and they wait to book for the next edition and be a part of it," said By Md Faizul Alam, managing director of Savor International Limited.

According to the media release, as a gathering of major industry leaders including factory owners, developers, engineers, contractors, consultants, importers, distributors, dealers and regulatory bodies, this Expo is the considered as one of the best avenues for the exhibitors to expand their business in Bangladesh. Beside the Exhibition, there will be multiple Seminars and technical session collocated with the exhibitions during these three days.