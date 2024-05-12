IFIC Bank launches month-long campaign celebrating mothers: 'Jananir Jonno Bhalobasha' 

Corporates

Press Release
12 May, 2024, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2024, 07:07 pm

Related News

IFIC Bank launches month-long campaign celebrating mothers: 'Jananir Jonno Bhalobasha' 

Press Release
12 May, 2024, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2024, 07:07 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

IFIC Bank PLC has announced the launch of 'Jananir Jonno Bhalobasha' festival, a heartfelt tribute to mothers.  

The month-long celebration, inaugurated on 9 May at the bank's Head Office in Purana Paltan, commenced with a symbolic cake-cutting ceremony led by Shah A Sarwar, the Managing Director and CEO of the bank. 

Amidst the joyous atmosphere, He underscored the bank's unwavering commitment to women empowerment and the profound impact of maternal love in shaping society.

Recognising the inherent link between motherhood and environmental auspices, IFIC Bank extends the celebration to its vast network of 1,400 branches and sub-branches nationwide. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

As part of the festival, IFIC Bank will be offering plants to mothers as gifts as environmental consciousness within the communities.  

IFIC Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Illustration

Heat alarms and other ails: How climate change hammers Bangladesh and beyond 

2h | Panorama
Photo: Reuters

Illusive climate justice in the time of climate change 

2h | Panorama
The new CR-V comes with a boxier silhouette with larger dimensions both on the inside and the outside and features all the latest innovations from Honda. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

2024 Honda CR-V Turbo: Redefining luxury SUVs

4h | Wheels
Illustration: Duniya Jahan/TBS

Double the love: When you are lucky to have two mothers

Now | Features

More Videos from TBS

The two cities announced climate action plans around Dhaka

The two cities announced climate action plans around Dhaka

28m | Videos
China's economy is rapidly turning around

China's economy is rapidly turning around

Now | Videos
Iran has threatened Israel with a nuclear bomb

Iran has threatened Israel with a nuclear bomb

1h | Videos
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20I series in numbers

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20I series in numbers

2h | Videos