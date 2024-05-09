Building a balanced workplace: IFIC Bank's 30% female employee initiative

In the banking sector of Bangladesh, IFIC Bank PLC stands out with its commitment to serving its customers' financial well-being. Besides this, the bank also believes in fostering a safe work environment for its employees. With a higher number of female employees compared to most other banks in the country, IFIC Bank exemplifies inclusiveness, gender equality, and empowerment in the Bangladeshi work field.

According to recent data, IFIC Bank has a total of 5,287 employees, of whom 1,590 are women. This comprises approximately 30% of the total employees. This significant representation of women in the workforce is a display of IFIC's proactive approach to gender diversity. Notably, among the 1,590 females, 1,250 of them contribute to the banking operations through their placements within branches and sub-branches. 664 women are working in various branches, and 586 women are serving in the bank's sub-branches throughout the country (35% of the total branch workforce and 23% of the total sub-branch workforce, respectively), showing that the women at IFIC do not shy away from any geographical barriers. These numbers manifest that the women of IFIC are not only working in the comfort of the head office or in metropolitan cities like Dhaka; rather, they are comprehensively tackling the responsibilities of frontline operations throughout the country, the largest network of IFIC. The strong female workforce is a reflection of the bank's commitment to becoming an Equal Opportunity Employer and a testament to the organisation's efforts towards creating a healthy, competitive work environment.

Furthermore, IFIC strongly advocates for diversity and inclusion at all levels. Women hold prominent positions within the bank, with 12 females leading various divisions and departments of IFIC. Among the 168 executives in the bank, 38 are female. IFIC's commitment to empowering women is further reflected in the leadership roles played by females across its branch network, with seven branches led by female managers (including one of the corporate branches) and a significant 329 sub-branches overseen by female in-charges, covering 27% of the bank's 1,209 sub-branches. The bank neither believes in creating any positive discrimination against women nor does it promote patronization. The significance of the leadership attributes shown by women in the field has been possible purely due to an environment of equal opportunity and a recruitment process that is truly non-discriminatory. This dedication to creating a level-playing field for women showcases IFIC's fidelity to its progressive values.

IFIC Bank's dedication extends beyond its internal workforce to its customers' financial literacy and empowerment. Through its comprehensive financial literacy programmes, IFIC Bank aims to equip the female community with the necessary knowledge and skill sets to make informed financial decisions.

In 2024 alone, IFIC Bank has already conducted 33 financial literacy programmes in 28 outlets, reaching out to 2,463 participants. In 2023, IFIC covered 92 outlets through 99 financial literacy programmes and reached out to 7,976 participants. These programmes cover a wide range of topics, including basic banking principles, savings, investments, and financial planning. By engaging with communities through these initiatives, IFIC Bank has proven its stance on fostering financial inclusion and empowerment.

IFIC Bank stands out for its dedication to the well-being of its employees and their families and cultivates a supportive work environment for parents. Their heartwarming gesture of gifting gold coins to newborn babies reflects a thoughtful commitment to new parents. This year, 340 newborns were welcomed into the IFIC family with this special token, and this tradition has been a part of IFIC's culture since 2017.

IFIC's recognition extends beyond the workplace, celebrating the academic achievements of its employees' children. In January, a graceful ceremony at the IFIC Tower honoured 113 high-achieving students of the bank's employees who excelled in their SSC, HSC, O-level, and A-level examinations. This commitment to excellence that IFIC has been fostering within the next generation underscores the bank's holistic approach to employee well-being.

The impact of IFIC Bank's initiatives is far beyond the realm of banking. By prioritising gender diversity within the workforce and promoting financial literacy programmes in the community, IFIC Bank is setting an example for others.

