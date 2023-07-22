IFIC Bank organises workshop on money laundering prevention in Lakshmipur

IFIC Bank PLC organised a workshop on 'Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating Financing of Terrorism' in collaboration with Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) in Lakshmipur on Saturday (22 July) for increasing knowledge and creating awareness of officers of different scheduled banks operating in the district.

Presided over by Shah Md Moinuddin, deputy managing director and CAMLCO of IFIC Bank, Muhammad Mohsin Hossaini, additional director of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), was present as the chief guest at the event, reads a press release.

Md Ashraful Alam, deputy director, Md Manirul Islam, deputy director, and Md Faisal Kabir, assistant director of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit, were present as resource persons at the event.

In this day-long workshop, speakers discussed various effective steps for the prevention of money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism. A total of 72 senior officials of 32 banks operating in Lakshmipur district were awarded with certificates for participation in the workshop.