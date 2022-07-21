IFIC Bank holds workshop on prevention of cancer  

IFIC Bank Ltd has conducted an intensive awareness workshop on the prevention of cervical and breast cancer among its female employees.

The workshop was arranged in affiliation with the Cervical and Breast Cancer Screening and Workshop Centre, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), held at IFIC Tower on 20 July, reads a press release.

Shah Alam Sarwar, MD and CEO of the bank gave his inaugural speech at the event, where he highlighted about bank's integral continuous activity for the health benefits of its employees.

All female employees of the bank from branches and sub-branches around the country took part in the workshop virtually.