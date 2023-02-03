Idcol finances 2.40MWp rooftop solar project of Janata Jute Mills

Press Release
03 February, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2023, 07:27 pm

Photo show a view of the solar panels set at the rooftop of Janata Jute Mills Ltd.
Photo show a view of the solar panels set at the rooftop of Janata Jute Mills Ltd.

Janata Jute Mills Ltd, a concern of Akij Group, has implemented a 2.40MWp rooftop solar project at boalmari, Faridpur. 

Infrastructure Development Company Ltd (Idcol) provided concessionary loan and technical support for implementing the project, said a press release.

The project was inaugurated on Wednesday, (1 February) where senior officials from Idcol and Akij Group were present.

The project equipment includes solar panels from Trina Solar and inverters from Huawei, China. It is expected to generate 2.76 GWh of electricity every year.

Janata Jute Mills Ltd will consume almost entire generation from the project and export any excess electricity to the national grid through net-metering arrangement.

