IDCOL celebrates International Women's Day 

Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL) celebrated International Women's Day with great enthusiasm at its head office recently.

All officials, including women employees who shared their invaluable experiences of working at IDCOL, attended the event.

Mr. Md. Shahriar Kader Siddiky, Chairman of IDCOL and Secretary of the Economic Relations Division (ERD), Ministry of Finance, graced the occasion as the chief guest, expressing the organization's commitment to gender inclusivity and women empowerment in financial sector.

Joining him was Md. Mostafizur Rahman, Director of IDCOL and Additional Secretary of the Economic Relations Division (ERD), Ministry of Finance, who attended as the special guest, further emphasizing the significance of the event role of women in our day-to-day life.

The event commenced with a warm welcome extended by Mr. Alamgir Morshed, Executive Director & CEO of IDCOL, who expressed gratitude to all attendees for their participation and support. Mr. S. M. Monirul Islam, Deputy CEO & CFO of IDCOL, extended heartfelt thanks to everyone for their engagement and support.

IDCOL remains dedicated to fostering an environment where every individual, regardless of gender, feels empowered and valued. The International Women's Day event served as a testament to the company's ongoing efforts to build a workplace culture that champions diversity and equality.

