IDCOL inks strategic partnership with Axentec and RedDot Digital

Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL) has taken a significant step towards enhancing its operational efficiency by signing an agreement with Robi's ICT-focused subsidiaries, Axentec and RedDot Digital.

The agreement paves the way for the implementation of a state-of-the-art Human Resources Management Solution dedicated to IDCOL's office staff, reads a press release.

The agreement was formalised at a signing ceremony held at IDCOL's Head Office in Dhaka, where the Executive Director & CEO of IDCOL, Alamgir Morshed, Axentec's Managing Director and CEO, Adil Hossain Noble, and RedDot Digital's Managing Director and CEO, Hasib Mustabsir, represented their respective organisations.

Alamgir Morshed, IDCOL's Executive Director & CEO, expressed his optimism about the collaboration, stating, "This strategic partnership with Axentec and RedDot Digital is a crucial milestone for IDCOL. By implementing a cutting-edge Human Resources Management Solution, we aim to streamline our internal processes and enhance the overall efficiency of our office staff. This initiative aligns with our commitment to embracing technological advancements for the betterment of our organizational functions."

The collaboration signifies a collective effort to leverage technology for operational excellence, fostering a dynamic work environment for IDCOL's office staff. The Human Resources Management Solution is anticipated to enhance employee engagement, streamline administrative processes, and contribute to IDCOL's continued success.