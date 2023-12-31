IDCOL arranges grand reception with financial support for Bangladesh Women's Football Team

31 December, 2023, 04:50 pm
IDCOL arranges grand reception with financial support for Bangladesh Women&#039;s Football Team

Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL) continued its commitment to women empowerment, this time in sports by providing financial support to the players and coaching staff of the Bangladesh Women's Football Team.

In a press release, IDCOL stated that following a remarkable 8-0 victory over Singapore and last year's historic win in the SAFF Women's Championship, where they triumphed over Nepal 3-1 in the finals, the Bangladesh Women's Football Team has garnered well-deserved recognition.

In line with IDCOL's Corporate Social Responsibility, a gala event was organised at InterContinental Hotel, Dhaka, on 28 December to honour the team's achievements.

Coach, AKM Saiful Bari Titu and Captain of the women's team Sabina Khatun took the stage to express their gratitude to IDCOL for acknowledging their efforts and providing vital financial support.

The event was graced by the Chief Guest of the event, Sharifa Khan former Senior Secretary, Economic Relations Division and Chairman, IDCOL, along with the Chair of the event, Md Shahriar Kader Siddiky, Secretary, Economic Relations Division and Chairman IDCOL.

Distinguished attendees from IDCOL's Board of Directors included Md Habibur Rahman, Director, IDCOL and Senior Secretary, Power Division, Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources; Dr Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder, Director, IDCOL and Secretary, Finance Division. Md Mostafizur Rahman, Director, IDCOL and Additional Secretary, Economic Relations Division; Abdul Haque, Director, IDCOL and Managing Director, Haq's Bay Automobiles Ltd. Alamgir Morshed, Executive Director and CEO, IDCOL, along with other senior management members and officials of IDCOL were also present on the occasion.

IDCOL remains committed to fostering the growth of women's sports and recognised the tremendous dedication and achievement of the Bangladesh Women's Football Team. This initiative aligns with IDCOL's vision of contributing to the development and empowerment of communities through strategic and impactful interventions.

