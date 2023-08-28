ICB hands over cheque of Tk28 crore to AIBL Capital Market

A cheque of Tk28 crore was handed over to AIBL Capital Market Services Ltd from the fund for affected small investors in the capital market.

On the occasion, a cheque handover ceremony was held at the head office of the Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) on Monday (28 August), according to a press release.

ICB General Manager Md Anwar Shamim, AIBL Capital Market Services Chief Executive Officer Md Sohel Rana, Special Fund Unit DGM Korban Ali, AGM Mohammad Shadeque Ali and other officials of ICB were present at the occasion.

