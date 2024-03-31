President asks ICB to be proactive

Bangladesh

UNB
31 March, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2024, 05:46 pm

Related News

President asks ICB to be proactive

The president gave the directive when a four-member ICB delegation handed over the “Information Commission’s Annual Report 2023” to him at the Bangabhaban.

UNB
31 March, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2024, 05:46 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Sunday (31 March) said the Information Commission of Bangladesh (ICB) should be proactive in performing its duties.

The president gave the directive when a four-member ICB delegation handed over the "Information Commission's Annual Report 2023" to him at the Bangabhaban.

Chief Information Commissioner Abdul Malek submitted it to the president while information commissioners – Shahidul Alam Zinuk and Masuda Bhatti and ICB Commission Secretary Zubaida Nasreen were present.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

President's Press Secretary Joynal Abedin briefed reporters after the meeting.

Saying that it is the right of the people to have access to information, he asked the Commission to be aware so that no one is harassed in the process of getting information when necessary.

The chief information commissioner briefed the president about various aspects of the annual report and the overall activities of the ICB.  

Mentioning the role of the Right to Information Act as very important to ensure transparency and accountability of state activities, the President thanked the Information Commission Bangladesh for being elected as an executive member of International Conference of Information Commissioners (ICIC).

Expressing satisfaction over the overall functioning of the ICB, he hoped that the Information Commission would intensify its activities to ensure the constitutional and fundamental rights of people by carefully removing barriers.

Malek said the commission has received 1.56 lakh information seekers' applications and most of those have been provided so far.

He said the ICB is working continuously to create public awareness at the grassroots level about the Right to Information Act.

He sought the cooperation from the president in doing the overall activities of the ICB.

President's Office Secretary Md Wahidul Islam Khan, Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin and Military Secretary Major General SM Salahuddin Islam were also present there.

Top News

President / ICB / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ashraf’s 190E currently looks like it has just been purchased from a Mercedes dealership. Photo: Akif Hamid

Restoring a Mercedes 190E to its old glory

1h | Wheels
'The next 100 years': Which 29 predictions made by scientists in 1990 have come true?

'The next 100 years': Which 29 predictions made by scientists in 1990 have come true?

2h | Features
AWCH instils confidence among patients, drawing individuals from as far as remote regions like Bogura, Mymensingh and Panchagarh to choose the hospital for their childbirth needs. Photo: Courtesy

AWCH: Pioneering safe childbirth and improved healthcare in Bangladesh

7h | Panorama
Vermilion, a renowned fashion house in Dhaka, is trying to revive Mala shari under a project titled ‘Heritage’ to introduce traditional sharis to the new generation. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

'Mala shari will forever remain Mala shari': Reviving a wedding essential and cultural icon

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Local and foreign traditional iftari meets at Le Meridien

Local and foreign traditional iftari meets at Le Meridien

10m | Videos
What are the reasons behind RCB's failure in IPL?

What are the reasons behind RCB's failure in IPL?

1h | Videos
Labor to businessman

Labor to businessman

2h | Videos
Mumbai became the capital of Asian billionaires: the richest Mukesh Ambani

Mumbai became the capital of Asian billionaires: the richest Mukesh Ambani

3h | Videos