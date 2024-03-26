ICB observes Independence Day

On the occasion of 26 March, Independence Day & National Day-2024, Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) in its head office organized National Flag Hoisting, a discussion meeting under the Title of "Historical Leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Development of the Country", milad and prayer mahfil.

Professor Dr. Suborna Barua, Chairman of Board of Directors of ICB, Md. Abul Hossain, Managing Director of ICB, Chief Executive Officers of subsidiaries, General Managers along with other employees of ICB and its subsidiaries were present at the program.

At the end of the program, in remembrance of the martyrs, a wreath was laid at the National Memorial in Savar led by the Chairman Professor Dr. Suborna Barua.

