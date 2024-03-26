ICB observes Independence Day

Corporates

Press Release
26 March, 2024, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2024, 06:14 pm

Related News

ICB observes Independence Day

Press Release
26 March, 2024, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2024, 06:14 pm
ICB observes Independence Day

On the occasion of 26 March, Independence Day & National Day-2024, Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) in its head office organized National Flag Hoisting, a discussion meeting under the Title of "Historical Leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Development of the Country", milad and prayer mahfil.

Professor Dr. Suborna Barua, Chairman of Board of Directors of ICB, Md. Abul Hossain, Managing Director of ICB, Chief Executive Officers of subsidiaries, General Managers along with other employees of ICB and its subsidiaries were present at the program.

At the end of the program, in remembrance of the martyrs, a wreath was laid at the National Memorial in Savar led by the Chairman Professor Dr. Suborna Barua.
 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

ICB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The shop does not generate much income but the satisfaction in feeding the needy is much bigger for its owner Nazrul Islam. Photo: Courtesy

A shop where the starving can eat for free

11h | Panorama
Kumudini Hajong. Sketch: TBS

Tonko Andolon: A forgotten slice of history

1d | Panorama
The mob and chaos of the iftar time metro rush— are recipes for disaster. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The last ride of the day: Going home to catch iftar on metro rail

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Helping little ones learn with fun: 4 gifts for your kids

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Will Israel respond to the call for a ceasefire?

Will Israel respond to the call for a ceasefire?

23m | Videos
Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun Resigns Amid Safety Deficiency Controversy

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun Resigns Amid Safety Deficiency Controversy

2h | Videos
New schedule of metro

New schedule of metro

2h | Videos
How dollar account give you return

How dollar account give you return

1h | Videos