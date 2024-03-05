ICB holds stakeholders' meeting in Khulna

Corporates

Press Release
05 March, 2024, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2024, 09:49 pm

Related News

ICB holds stakeholders' meeting in Khulna

Press Release
05 March, 2024, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2024, 09:49 pm

A Stakeholders' meeting was held by Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) and it's three subsidiary companies ICB Capital Management Ltd, ICB Asset Management Company Ltd and ICB Securities Trading Company Ltd in order to establish good governance in Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB).

The meeting took place at Hotel Castle Salam Ltd, Khulna on March 4, 2024, reads a press release.

Honorable Chairman of the Board of Directors of ICB Dr. Suborna Barua, Managing Director of ICB Md. Abul Hossain, Joint Secretary of Financial Institutions Division of Ministry of Finance Badre Munir Firdaus, Chief Executive Officers of three subsidiary companies along with general managers, concerned officers, clients and stakeholders of ICB were present at the meeting.

Representatives of Khulna Shipyard Ltd, Khulna Development Authority, Bangladesh  Navy, Bangladesh Bank and other financial institutions were also present at the meeting. The stakeholders present in the meeting expressed their valuable opinion on capital market development and customer service of ICB and its three subsidiary companies.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

ICB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The size of the bedside lamp should be proportional to the dimensions of the surface or table on which it will be used. Photo: Collected

Bedside lightning: The twilight by our beds

4h | Habitat
Like the capital’s Dhanmondi, Gulshan and Banani areas, Khilgaon also has high-rise buildings or towers with restaurants on every floor. At one of these buildings, we found the way to the stairs blocked by a huge generator. PHOTOS: MEHEDI HASAN

Waiting on a fire? Inside the restaurant cluster in Khilgaon

15h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

RANCON Cars Limited launches the Proton X90 Hybrid in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels
A traditional 100-litre earthen storage next to BRAC’s 2,000-litre rainwater harvesting system. Photo: Ashraful Haque

The 'small' problem of setting up big drinking water projects

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Jamal Bhuyan quits ties with Argentine club.

Jamal Bhuyan quits ties with Argentine club.

1h | Videos
Why hide and seek regarding the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine?

Why hide and seek regarding the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine?

46m | Videos
German military audio leaked on Russia-Ukraine war

German military audio leaked on Russia-Ukraine war

3h | Videos
How glue is made from cowhide

How glue is made from cowhide

2h | Videos