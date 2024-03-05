ICB holds stakeholders' meeting in Khulna

A Stakeholders' meeting was held by Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) and it's three subsidiary companies ICB Capital Management Ltd, ICB Asset Management Company Ltd and ICB Securities Trading Company Ltd in order to establish good governance in Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB).

The meeting took place at Hotel Castle Salam Ltd, Khulna on March 4, 2024, reads a press release.

Honorable Chairman of the Board of Directors of ICB Dr. Suborna Barua, Managing Director of ICB Md. Abul Hossain, Joint Secretary of Financial Institutions Division of Ministry of Finance Badre Munir Firdaus, Chief Executive Officers of three subsidiary companies along with general managers, concerned officers, clients and stakeholders of ICB were present at the meeting.

Representatives of Khulna Shipyard Ltd, Khulna Development Authority, Bangladesh Navy, Bangladesh Bank and other financial institutions were also present at the meeting. The stakeholders present in the meeting expressed their valuable opinion on capital market development and customer service of ICB and its three subsidiary companies.