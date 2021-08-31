IBBL, US-Bangla Airlines signs MoU

Corporates

TBS Report
31 August, 2021, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2021, 08:55 pm

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited and US-Bangla Airlines Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding regarding corporate facilities at Islami Bank Tower on Tuesday, August 31.

Islami Bank's debit and Khidmah Credit Cardholders will enjoy special discount facilities on Air Ticketing round the year, 3-6 months EMI and POS services with US-Bangla Airlines along with special discounts for IBBL officers and their families on air tickets under this agreement, said a press release.

JQM Habubullah, FCS, deputy managing director of IBBL and Md Shafiqul Islam, general manager, sales and marketing of US Bangla signed the agreement in the presence of Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of IBBL and Abdullah Al Mamun, managing director of US Bangla Airlines,

Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md Omar Faruk Khan, additional managing directors, Md Mahboob Alam, senior executive vice president, Md Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan and Miftah Uddin, executive vice presidents of IBBL along with executives and officials of both the institutions were present on the occasion.

 

